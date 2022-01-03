Amber Heard and her girlfriend Bianca Butti have allegedly called it quits.

Aside from her separation, the "Aquaman" actor is claimed to be nervous ahead of her April court appearance with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

According to the National Enquirer, the blonde bombshell's long court battle with the Hollywood star has strained her and Butti's relationship.

According to a source close to the situation, Heard made the decision to part ways with the cinematographer.

"When it comes to Johnny, Amber isn't going to back down." She's completely absorbed in this conflict. But it's taking a toll on her with all of her other commitments."

Amber Heard is now working for her next "Aquaman 2" picture in the United Kingdom, according to the source, which explains why she hasn't seen Butti in a long time.

In addition, the birth of Heard's child made it hard for her and Butti to spend meaningful time together.

"Amber's been strained to the edge with all the demands on her," the person said.

"She works really long hours and prefers not to rely on nannies if at all possible." But she's running on fumes, especially because she spends half of her time living out of a bag."

Despite their love for each other, the insider claims that it is not the perfect time for Amber Heard to be in a serious relationship since she has so much on her plate.

"Being completely open to Bianca was quite difficult for her." Amber is going through a terrible and difficult period right now, with legal costs piling up and the knowledge that her ex has made it his life's purpose to ruin her with everything he has."

The Daily Mail was the first to reveal that Amber Heard and her partner had broken up, and the majority of people believe it was due to their hectic schedules.

One of the reasons their love had run its course was because they were on opposite ends of the globe.

However, this split rumor should be taken with a grain of salt. Amber Heard and Bianca Butti have not made an official declaration about their breakup.

The Legal Battle Between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

For Johnny Depp's defamation case, Amber Heard is poised to go on another legal round with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star.

He is said to be hoping that the court would finally notice that he is telling the truth.

