Is Courteney Cox squandering her money on cosmetic procedures?

Since dating 45-year-old Johnny McDaid, the former "Friends" star has apparently grown preoccupied with her beauty.

Because the musician is younger than the 57-year-old Hollywood actor, she is said to have begun to feel pressured to keep up with him.

Courteney's supporters, on the other hand, are disturbed and alarmed about how different she appears these days.

They all agreed that the actress looked better before Botox and other face procedures.

"It's like she's grown obsessed with her beauty and it's gotten worse over the decades," a source told OK magazine.

"In Hollywood, there's a lot of rivalry, and Johnny is considerably younger than she is, which has just added to her concerns."

Friends of the "Scream" actress are also worried because they don't want her to later regret the surgeries she had done on her face.

According to the source, the friends interpret this as a "call for help."

"They're advising her to embrace her inherent beauty before she reaches her breaking point."

Additionally, Johnny McDaid, Courteney Cox's boyfriend, is allegedly upset that she and her ex-husband David Arquette will be reuniting in the upcoming film "Screams."

Johnny is apparently concerned that the former couple would rekindle their affection for one another.

Courteney and Johnny's relationship might not have survived the hardships they faced if it hadn't been for David's assistance.

According to Closer magazine, anytime Courteney and Johnny are having troubles, she gets guidance from her ex-husband.

"David and Johnny got along great, and David was her rock during their difficult split last year, frequently bringing her out to dinner and making sure she didn't feel lonely."

In addition, Courteney relies on David for a variety of tasks.

"As odd and bizarre as it may appear, she partly thanks him for assisting her and Johnny in reaching such a good place in their relationship."

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox's dearest friend, has also been there for her.

The Facts Behind the Rumors

However, these stories should be taken with a grain of salt because there is no assurance that they are accurate.

Courteney Cox isn't obsessed with plastic surgery or Botox, but if she was, fans wouldn't be surprised to see her face change on a regular basis.

