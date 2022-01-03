Chrissy Teigen's Instagram followers were astounded when she posted a photo and a video that made her resemble a well-known media celebrity.

When the model tweeted a photo of her "new cut," her followers were taken aback, and several of them quickly commented on how stunning she looked.

"I know I know snip snap snip snap," the 36-year-old mother of two captioned a photo of herself posing with her new blonde hairstyle.

Famous individuals and adoring admirers wished the model well and complimented her on her new look.

Others, however, have pointed out how much she looks like Khloe Kardashian from "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" in the photo and video.

One person wrote, "Anyone else thought she was Khloe at first glance?"

Another person agreed, saying, "Me! Was coming to the comments to see if anyone else said the same." "I had to scroll back. Thought it was a Kardashian," a third person said.

Others questioned why she looked like the famous media personality, "But why does she look like Khloe Kardashian?"

Some answered, "Because they have the same doctor," while the rest said, "It's the Khloe Kardashian filter."

Chrissy Teigen Plastic Surgery

Chrissy Teigen's latest Instagram photo revealed her new bushy brows, which she got after undergoing an eyebrow transplant.

She previously explained how the treatment works, which entails applying hair from the back of your head to your brows to give you a fuller appearance.

John Legend's wife also stated in September that she had a cosmetic surgery treatment to reduce fat off her cheeks.

In 2017, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also opened up about getting liposuction in her armpits, saying at the time, "I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things. It's a big secret, but I don't car."

Chrissy added, "It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly."

Chrissy also stated that she had Botox in her armpits to minimize sweating, in addition to the liposuction.

When she first started modeling, she also got a breast augmentation, but the implants were removed in June 2020.

The "Cravings" cookbook author said in a tweet, "They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it. I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!"

