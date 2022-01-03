Prince Harry and Meghan Markle formally resigned down from their royal responsibilities in March 2020, and they haven't returned to the UK together since leaving to the United States.

When the Duke of Sussex attended Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, it was more than a year after he had given up his military titles.

He and his former Hollywood celebrity wife were valuable assets to the British royal family. Despite the fact that they are no longer full-time royals, it has been suggested that they may be included in Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen will be honored over the forthcoming four-day public holiday, which is expected to be the most expensive royal event ever, with a budget ranging from $12 million to $17 million.

On Saturday, it will start on June 2, with Trooping the Color, with a service thanksgiving for Her Majesty's reign at St. Paul's Cathedral.

However, there are said to be concerned about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stealing the spotlight from the 95-year-old monarch.

Neal Sean, a royal commentator, said in his YouTube channel via The UK Express, "You can only imagine what on earth Prince Harry and Meghan could offer."

He went on to say that they may even be a low-key banquet where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be invited.

He also claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "diaries" are "remaining free."

How Prince Harry Will Be Stealing The Queen's Thunder

Prince Harry is reportedly targeting to release his memoir in 2022.

The younger brother of Prince William announced that he is working on an "accurate and wholly truthful" book about himself, and it is expected to be released in late 2022.

The publication of the memoir and Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee are expected to collide, and Prince Harry's behavior is extremely insulting.

The publishing of his memoir on his grandmother's most significant occasion, according to royal analyst Nick Bullen, will enrage the British public.

He further told Us Weekly, "I think here in Britain, the announcement of this book has undoubtedly sent shockwaves around the place, both at the highest levels of society and just with the average amount on the street."

Nick added, "I think it was a couple of interviews, the first was surely enough, surely the other interview was enough. Let's draw a line under it and let's try and start rebuilding from there."

However, the Duke of Sussex has yet to declare a date for the publication of his memoir, so all of this is simply speculation.

