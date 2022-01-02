After stepping aside from their top royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to their Montecito residence in mid-2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are apparently not "over the moon" with their $14 million California property, eighteen months after purchasing it.

They are alleged to be dissatisfied with the opulent accommodations, which include a tennis court, a gym, and a swimming pool.

There are nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a tea house, a private playground, a library, a spa with a wet and dry sauna, a movie room, games room, arcade, a wine cellar, an office, and a five-car garage in this residence.

There are rose gardens on the grounds, as well as a separate guest house with two bathrooms and two bedrooms.

Despite the property's 7.5 acres of grounds surrounded by cypress and pine trees, they are not lovers of their exclusive neighborhood, according to The Mirror.

They've started enquiring about other houses, according to a source, and have stated that they're open to private bids if the right buyer comes along.

"They are thinking about selling their property there," the insider said, "but it will not be on the market because of who they are."

"It's only displayed to persons who have finances confirmed and are serious purchasers."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently prefer Montecito, home of other millionaires like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Tom Cruise, but not their present set-up.

The insider explained, "They want to stay in the neighborhood or nearby but they aren't over the moon about the house and the location."

When Lilibet Diana and Archie Harrison's parents chose to stand down from their duties in March 2020, they departed their UK residence Frogmore Cottage, which is located on the Windsor royal estate, for California life.

Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, are currently residing in Frogmore.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly anticipated to return to the UK in the Spring since the Duke of Sussex will be attending the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

The Games, which were organized by the former king himself, are dedicated to seeing disabled military members and veterans compete in adapted sports.

He is expected to pay a visit to the British royal family, according to royal experts.

