Prince Harry has been a hot topic since announcing that he would release a memoir this 2022 to air his thoughts out about the "highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned" in his life within the royal family. Many royal fans and experts can't wait to read what he will write in his upcoming book. Recently, a body language expert warned the Duke about a possible "backfire,"; what could this be?

Taking to his official YouTube channel, body language expert, Jesus Enrique Rosas said the memoir could not contribute any good to his career as he believes that it's too early to establish himself away from his famous family.

Rosas also mentioned that if the Duke of Sussex opens up about "mental health" again, he possibly could "hit a wall."

"If you're a celebrity and you write a memoir, it's to capitalise on the fact you have fans that want to know something new about you," he added. (via Express UK)

The expert noted that fans should read "something secret" and the things they didn't know for years.

In Prince Harry's case, Rosas said his life had been documented ever since he was a kid, meaning there are only a few secrets that he could write in his book.

There has been information about him as revealed by official and unofficial insiders, and the expert said the only thing left is "the topic of mental health," which he has been opening up over the past years.

READ NOW: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle To Make A Scene on Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee? Expert Says It's Possible

Prince Harry's Memoir Could 'Hurt Feelings' Within the Firm?

In early reports, author Christopher Andersen claims that the Duke of Sussex would open up about shocking topics in his memoir that could "hurt feelings" within the royal family.

He added that members of the firm are "quaking in ther boots," as it could cause an immense calamity.

At the time, Queen Elizabeth II faced health woes, and Prince Charles reportedly had plans to have a "slimmed-down monarchy," but they got "chaos."

"And so I can see more chaos on the horizon and more hurt feelings," Andersen said.

Another author named Edward Owens also claims that the memoir could contain "some sort of explosive details," because the royal reportedly wanted the public to purchase his book.

Critical information about his rift with Prince William could also be one of the main topics of his memoir.

The memoir is set to be released later this year. There is still no information regarding the title of the book.

READ MORE: Patton Oswalt Shows Allegiance To Trans Community Following His New Year's Eve Show With Dave Chappelle