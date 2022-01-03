Patton Oswalt had some explaining to do over a New Year's Eve performance he took part in with his longtime friend and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle, who has been taking heat over his last comedy special The Closer which aired on Netflix where Chappelle stated some unpopular opinions about members of Transgendered Community.

It seems, Oswalt was asked by Chappelle to join him as a guest performer when they realized they were both working in the same area in Seattle over the holiday. Fans were quick to criticize Oswalt when he posted a picture of himself and Chappelle backstage to his Instagram account. Soon enough, his feed was inundated with comments which he has since deleted.

In the post, Oswalt wrote,

Finished me set at @mccawhall and got a text from @davechappelle. Come over to the arena he's performing in next door and do a guest set. Why not? I waved good-bye to this hell-year with a genius I started comedy with 34 years ago. He works an arena like he's talking to one person and charming their skin off. Anyway, I ended the year with a real friend and a deep laugh. Can't ask for much more.

After the pic and comments angered fans, Oswalt was quick to respond on Sunday with a follow-up post explaining his views on the issue,

Thirty four YEARS we've been friends. He's refocused and refined ideas a lot of us took as settled about race & history & Life On Planet Earth and spun them around with a phrase or punchline. We've done bad & good gigs, open mikes & TV tapings. But we also 100% disagree about transgender rights & representation. I support trans peoples' rights - ANYONE'S rights - to live safely in the world as their fullest selves. For all the things he's helped ME evolve on, I'll always disagree with where he stands NOW on transgender issues. But I also don't believe a seeker like him is done evolving, learning. You know someone that long, see the struggles and changes, it's impossible to cut them off. Impossible not to be hopeful and open and cheer them on. And I'm sorry, truly sorry, that I didn't consider the hurt this would cause. Or the DEPTH of that hurt.

Check out the full post on Oswalt's Instagram.

In a world that is so quick to call out celebrity missteps, it is great to see when celebrities are as quick to point out such mishaps in a blunt and sincere way. Hopefully, this will be something everyone can grow from.