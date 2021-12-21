Denise Richards recently updated through Instagram that, for some reason, put her followers into confusion on a risky move she did while on board.

It was reported by Page Six that she opted to use her "huge winter coat" as a mask instead of the usual mask.

In an expired photo she posted last Sunday, December 19, it showed a selfie of her with a caption, "Anyone that is upset that I [am] not wearing a mask I'm hiding under a hoody amd [sic] a huge winter coat," she said. "Please. Thicker than any mask!!!!!!"

The source also noted that the 50-year-old actress had no problem wearing masks on a plane even in the past. Yet, it is questionable for her to post her fully uncovered face.

Richards' Questionable Move

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star used to post several images of her wearing proper face masks during the pandemic. It is unclear what made her make such a "bold" and "scientifically incorrect" statement, per source. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently have their guidelines to observe. They stated, "All passengers on public conveyances traveling into, within, or out of the United States... regardless of their vaccination status, are required to wear a mask over their nose and mouth."



And as a result of this issue, Richards was blasted on social media as fans called her out with her recent statement. "There seems to be no sign of intelligent life anywhere," one person tweeted.

Netizens Attack

It has also come to the attention of many that there were also instances where she also used a sleeping mask to cover her nose and mouth. One even had a chance to mention the actress directly and question her, "Girl. Why?"

Another questioned her decision to share her questionable Instagram Story, "We would've had no idea she was flying if she hadn't said so. Hashtag attention-seeking."

Some netizens also called Richards "not a thinker," "f**kin moron," and "an idiot."

"Denise Richards' absurd excuse for not wearing a mask on flight besides having horrible taste in husbands and also of being a moron," someone else added. "She has just many people on close contact to covid she should be banned from all public transport & fined."

