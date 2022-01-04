Prince Charles is "proud" of Prince Harry despite the son's recent comments against him.

For months, Prince Charles endured the backlash Prince Harry caused due to the revelations he made during his interview with Oprah Winfrey. In fact, the patriarch is said to have been shocked over the way their father-and-son relationship turned out.

But recently, the Prince of Wales seemingly opened his heart again and expressed how proud he is of Prince Harry.

In his new essay for Newsweek's cover story on Tuesday, the heir to the throne used his powerful words to urge global leaders to help each other address the growing climate change issues.

"The scale and scope of the threat calls for regional and global solutions that will require the active participation of every sector of industry, in every country around the world," he wrote, as quoted by Fox News.



The Prince of Wales then shocked the royal fans for mentioning how proud he is that his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, recognized the threat.

He also took his time to recognize the Duke of Cambridge's successful Earthshot Prize. Prince William launched the project in 2020 to discover solutions and fix environmental issues. He divided the challenges into five categories: Protect and Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Build a Waste-Free World, Fix Our Climate, and Revive Our Oceans.

For Prince Harry's part, Prince William proudly said that the duke passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in Africa. He also commended his son's charity that aims to be net-zero.

Prince Charles Sparks Issues with Prince Harry

Prince Charles' article was published months after a book claimed that he commented on Archie's skin.

Page Six confirmed that journalist Christopher Andersen released his book in November. Titled "Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William Kate, Harry, and Meghan," the book mentioned a source who reportedly revealed more details about the derogatory question that led to the couple deciding to leave the monarchy.

"The morning of November 17, 2017-the day Harry and Meghan announced their engagement-Prince Charles and Camilla were discussing the couple when Charles reportedly asked, "I wonder what the children will look like?" the book reportedly claimed.

A spokesperson for Prince Charles, according to Marie Claire, has since debunked the book's depiction of the events. The staff called the book "fiction and not worth further comment" following the bombshell revelation.

