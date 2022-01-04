Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, celebrated the new year behind bars following his arrest.

Multiple media outlets confirmed that Alexander was taken to Williamson County Jail where he was held on a $30,000 bond. The authorities arrested the 40-year-old man for allegedly stalking and violating his existing restraining order.

A representative for the Franklin Police Department confirmed the arrest to Us Weekly, saying that a court hearing is also scheduled to happen on February 17.

Alexander's representatives have not commented on his recent legal trouble yet. However, the arrest did not happen as a surprise as he broke the laws several times in the past.



In January 2021, he was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and illegally using drug paraphernalia, and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance. He also faced a trespassing case for intruding a private "non-secure area" at a Nashville airport.

Both cases are still open as of the writing.

Jason Alexander Also Made Headlines With Britney Spears

The new shocking legal headache came years after Alexander first conquered the media when he married Spears in 2004. At that time, they tied knots at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after a long night of partying. However, their union only lasted 55 hours as they filed for an annulment a few days later.

Rolling Stone recalled how the duo paid $70 for a seven-minute ceremony, with the "Toxic" singer only wearing torn jeans, a simple top, and a baseball cap during the ceremony.

"They weren't dressed in wedding attire, but it was very romantic and there was a feeling of love between them. They appeared to be extremely happy. They were laughing, but crying, too, during the ceremony. I thought it was a marriage that would last forever," Charolette Richards, the owner of the chapel, said.

Upon learning the ceremony, Spears' manager Larry Rudolph visited George J. Maloof, Jr. and informed him about the marriage. Rudolph asked for his help since the two reportedly did not want to be married.

Later that day, Spears and Alexander signed the annulment papers.

Meanwhile, Alexander told ABC News that they "had party favors" the night before the wedding. Spears reportedly asked him to marry her, and he quickly agreed since he was in love with her.

Unfortunately, their marriage only became one of the short-lived unions in the country.

