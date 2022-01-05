Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making another significant move just two years after leaving the UK to live independent lives in the US.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex planted their roots in Montecito, California, purchasing a $14 million mansionin a luxurious and gated community with very famous neighbors.

According to a source who spoke to The Mirror, they're thinking of selling their house, but potential buyers won't be able to see the listing on the usual real estate sites. It won't even be on the market because of who they are.

The potential home is only being shown to those confirmed with lots of money and is serious about purchasing the mansion.

But the reason for their move has also been speculated.

The source puts it as, "They want to stay in the neighborhood or nearby but they aren't over the moon about the house and the location."

With news of another move, social media users speculate where their family plans to move.

Before moving into Frogmore Cottage in the UK, they stayed at Kensington Palace. They also remained in Canada, so moving around, whether temporarily, is nothing new for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

On a Reddit post on r/SaintMeghanMarkle, CybReader thinks that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to NYC.

They believe that it's not working out in California which is why they're leaving.

"The Montecito hell hole is holding them down, time to get out of dodge and find their futures in the big Apple."

Mickeborough thinks that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "slow crawling" to the UK "maybe via New York."

They claimed, "If they've run through their money, the only place they can count on subsidised housing, and maybe a living allowance, is the UK."

OzzieSlim also said about the potential New York move, "I think NY is the soft landing before Ginger stamps his foot and demands a return to the UK. No one here wants to accommodate their security issues. It sounds like they have alienated the neighbors a bit in Montecito."

Kauzzie also think the Sussexes would consider Miami.

"I wonder if Miami Florida will be considered. They both seem to be the partying type. Not sure they can afford where the uber rich live ANYWHERE. So eventually the manchild will end up back on some royal estate."

However, Inner_ad2467 believes news of them moving is just a publicity stunt because they claim selling homes in California takes over 10 years.

"That's why I'm so confused they let this out of the bag... it could be years yet before there move.. maybe to get attention to the listing but it would get enough attention on its own even being a pocket listing."

