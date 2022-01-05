I'm not old. I'm not old. I'm not old. I'm not old.

I'm repeating this mantra to myself because APPARENTLY nobody younger than me is aware that before Jared Leto was an Academy Award winning actor for Dallas Buyers Club, before he starred in Morbius (which has somehow still not released), and before became infamous as the Joker, he was already famous for something else - his singing.

….wait, i was born in 97 and i didn’t know this….. — killian (@gayforsilco) January 4, 2022

Seriously, I know you all must have heard of 30 Seconds To Mars. They were one of THE pop punk bands of......oh no......the early 2000s...but they JUST released an album like...

Oh...five years ago...

Did JARED forget he was in a band?!

Okay, okay, fine, I'm a little old. (I just went to a concert they headlined three years ago, but whatever.) Even so, I KNOW you know some of Jared Leto's songs. You just didn't realize it. 30 Seconds To Mars wrote:

The Kill

This Is War

Walk On Water

Attack

Kings and Queens (this has been used in commercials. I know you've heard it.)

And many, many more.

A quick rundown on the band, for the uninitiated: Jared Leto started 30 Seconds To Mars with his brother, Shannon, in 1998, when Leto was 27, after he already had a few notable acting credits to his name. They had been playing together since they were children. Fascinatingly, Leto did not stop acting during this time - which may be why it was possible to keep his two worlds so separate.

Hey, if you didn't know, don't feel bad: I didn't know Jared Leto was an actor until I saw him at the Oscars for Dallas Buyers' Club. I was just a pop punk teen sitting at home who was suddenly like "What is 30 Seconds To Mars doing here?!"

Jared Leto somehow Hannah Montana'd his life without even trying, just by having wildly different fanbases. Honestly? It's impressive. Way to go, Leto.