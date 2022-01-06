The final season of Netflix's hit show Ozark premieres at the end of the month, and the trailer that just dropped promises that the series will go out with a bang.

Starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, Ozark follows one family whose father's money laundering schemes get them moved to the Ozarks - and caught up in a war between drug cartels.

This season, cartel leader Omar Navarro is looking to make a deal with the FBI - and he's asking Marty and Wendy Byrde for help. In exchange, he's willing to offer them freedom from any debts they may owe him. The first episode is titled "The Beginning Of The End," so we know, one way or another, that this is it for the Byrde family and their life of crime - they're either going to get out or get killed.

Also promised for this season, it looks as though young Jonah is going to get caught up with their rival crime family, thanks to Ruth Langmore (and after all his tutelage, his dad can't help but be a little proud.) This could spell danger for him, as the trailer starts with a warning to that very family to think twice about starting up heroin production again, promising that the Navarro cartel's response will be "quick" and "brutal."

You'll find out exactly how it all goes down (at least, Part One of how it all goes down) when Season 4 of Ozark premieres on Netflix January 21.