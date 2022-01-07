Live from New York, it's ARIANA DEBOSE!

Saturday Night Live is ready to make it's 2022 comeback, and the first host of the new year is Broadway alum and Stephen Spielberg's West Side Story star Ariana DeBose. DeBose will host the show on January 15th, 2022 with musical guest Roddy Ricch as a musical guest. The show is set to be back at full capacity for this performance after the limited cast Paul Rudd December 2021 episode. We are very excited to hear that 2022 is starting out with a full laugh!



While this is the star's first time hosting Saturday Night Live she has worked with Lorne Michaels previously on the hit musical Apple limited-series Schmigadoon. From there she went on to star as Anita in West Side Story. As can be assumed by her incredibly musical success on the screen, her success on the Broadway stage predates her. She has previously performed on Broadway in Hamilton, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, A Bronx Tale, Pippin, Motown, Bring it On the Musical, and Company with the NY Philharmonic. She was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her work on Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. She is a multi-faceted star who is, quite frankly, almost certainly going to take over the world. We can't wait to see her take on studio 8H!



We are so excited to see the incredible Ariana DeBose take on the world of sketch comedy, and we can't wait to see Saturday Night Live's new year return!