An old picture of 1970's queen of disco Donna Summer has resurfaced and Twitter has some demands. In the photo, the star bears an UNCANNY resemblance to former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland. The Twitter-verse is now desperate to see Rowland take on the role of Summer in a biopic. Although famously a singer, Rowland has taken to the screen before. She starred in a Lifetime Christmas movie, A Merry Liddle Christmas, which will be premiering tonight! Between her screen experience and her undeniable likeness to the music legend, the internet agrees that the time for a Donna Summer biopic starring Rowland is now. Really, if you put a 1970's filter on this picture of Kelly Rowland, the two would be absolutely indistinguishable.

Furthermore, Twitter is not just speculating over what it would be like IF Rowland were to take on the part of Summer. They have started talking logistics. One account intelligently pointed out, "@KELLYROWLAND could produce the movie if Mrs. Summer's estate approves. It would be lovely. And it could be on Lifetime. Two nights." That plan sounds great to us! You know when Twitter starts making realistic production plans that we have something real on our hands.

@KELLYROWLAND could produce the movie if Mrs. Summer’s estate approves. It would be lovely. And it could be on Lifetime. Two nights. pic.twitter.com/WiWJt3DpmH — Dime Store Deva 💙🤍🕊 (@deva_dime) December 21, 2021



Kelly Rowland has not made an official comment on these Twitter-based demands. (Maybe that means she's thinking about it!) Until that time we can continue to experience the life story of Donna Summer through the musical bearing her name, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and check out the Kelly Rowland's film A Merry Liddle Christmas on Lifetime tonight!