Palme d'Or winner and Japanese master filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda has decided on his first Netflix project! After teasing TV and film projects with the streaming giant late last year, he finally revealed his intent to adapt "Maiko in Kyoto: From the Maiko House," a popular comic that originally ran in 2016, into a eight-part limited series called "From the Maiko House."

The prolific filmmaker has recently gone from winning the Palme d'Or for his 2018 film "Shoplifters" to directing Juliette Binoche, Ethan Hawke, and Catherine Deneuve in his Venice Film Festival-debuting "The Truth" to directing "Parasite" star Song Kang-ho in Kore-eda's first Korean-language debut.

A master of emotion-stirring family dramas, Kore-eda's first Netflix venture is set to explore the chosen families of the Maiko Houses, places where apprentices live and learn how to become beautiful geisha. "From the Maiko House" follows Kiyo, a girl who joins a Maiko House as a cook, and shows her daily life as she enters the world of geishas and serves these apprentices.

In an interview given in Deadline, Kore-eda said, ""After receiving the offer from [producer] Kawamura, I actually visited Gion several times. There, I was surprised by how the people living in Maiko Houses were like a family without blood ties, and how the entire town felt like an organism connected by telephone wires."

Interestingly, the director also remarked in the same interview that Kore-eda he feels "From the Maiko House" is "not the story of people left behind by the times, but rather one that might provide us with a hint for how we should live in a post-COVID world." Perhaps this show will help us navigate a post-COVID world by showing how we can still feel connected to the people around us, even without the presence of blood ties.

