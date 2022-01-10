Ski Mask the Slump God will be featured on this week's episode of HBO's unscripted series CHILLIN ISLAND. The episode will debut on FRIDAY, JANUARY 7TH (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) and stream on HBO Max.

New York City natives and rap personalities Alec "Despot" Reinstein, Ashok "Dap" Kondabolu and Aleksey "Lakutis" Weintraub invite their friends to join them at the edge of nature. To commune in deserts and swamps in a valiant effort to reveal unknowable truths from the dreamstate of the shared human existence. The series features music industry icons including Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Rosalía, Gunna, Killer Mike, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Tecca, Coi Leray, and Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koening.

CHILLIN ISLAND is executive produced by Alec Reinstein, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Josh Safdie, Oscar Boyson, Adel 'Future the Prince' Nur, Jason Shrier, Anthony Gonzales and co-executive produced by Dave Laven and Matte Babel. It is also executive produced by Dawn Ostroff, Courtney William Holt and Liz Gateley for Spotify. The director of photography is Christopher Messina with original music by E.VAX. The series is narrated by Steven Wright and directed By Xander Robin, Samuel Shainberg, John Paul Lopez-Ali and Audrey Turner.

