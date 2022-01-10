Bob Saget, a famed comedian and actor, popularly known for his role as Danny Tanner on the comedy show "Full House," has passed away at the age of 65.

The actor's family confirmed the tragic news to CNN, saying, "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today."

They added that Saget loved his fans dearly, and he loved performing in front of other people to bring joy and laughter.

The family is also asking for privacy at this time, but they invite fans to pay tribute and join them in "remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

The comedian was found dead in a hotel room over the weekend at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, Florida.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office also issued a statement saying they identified the man as Robert Saget, and he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Authorities clarified that there were no signs of foul play or drug use in the case.

At the time of this writing, no cause of death was given. The medical examiner will determine it, but there are fans online who speculate that he possibly died due to a heart attack. Still, none of his family members confirmed this information.

Prior to his death, Saget performed on Saturday night at Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida as a part of his comedy tour.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

Saget shot to fame when he starred as the widowed father of three girls on the popular ABC TV show "Full House." He also became "America's Funniest Home Videos'" host.

In an interview last year, the actor said his "Full House" acting gig was an accident because he was fired on CBS. He later got an offer from ABC to star on the show.

The series ran for eight seasons. He starred alongside Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin, and Candace Cameron Bure.

"he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," they added.

"he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," they added.

Other "Full House" co-stars also paid tribute online like John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, and more.

