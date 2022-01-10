Tiger Woods took a break from golf after a horrific vehicle accident in February 2021.

Many people questioned if he would ever return to the sport especially since he had to undergo surgery and recover.

But, following a strong showing in a recent game with his son in PNC Championship with his 12-year-old son Charlie, Tiger appears to be on the verge of returning to the PGA Tour.

It's even possible he may even compete in the Masters.

But not many people believe he will already make a big comeback to the sport.

John Cook, on the other hand, believes Tiger will have to wait a long time to return to the Tour.

Tiger will not be competing in the next 12 months, according to John, who told Golf Channel.

"I think next time we see him will be [at the PNC Championship] next year [in 2022]. I don't think his body will be physically ready. He can't train the way he's going to want to train."

Tiger Woods Putting Pressure on Son Charlie?

Tiger Woods is said to be putting a lot of pressure on his 12-year-old son Charlie, who he hopes will be the next major golf pro.

The golfer and his ex-wife Elin Nordegren have a son named Charlie.

After being seen playing with his controversial father at the PNC Championship on Dec. 19, the pre-teen has garnered a lot of accolades.

Second place goes to Tiger and Charlie.

Tiger feels it would be fantastic if his son followed in his footsteps, according to an OK magazine insider.

"Tiger isn't attempting to be overbearing; he's simply pleased of his son and believes he has a lot of promise."

Elin, with whom he also has 14-year-old daughter Sam, is said to be against Charlie being obsessed with sports.

Elin and Tiger Woods are allegedly at odds about how they want to nurture the budding athlete, with Elin putting her foot down when it comes to her demands as if he were a father-ager.

The informant went on to say that Tiger's ex-wife believes he would suffocate their son.

"She claims that being a youngster these days is difficult enough without this extra stress."

Despite her worries, the mother of two will not stand in the way of her son's future, according to a source, who says, "It boils down to what Charlie wants."

Tiger Woods Really Proud Of His Son Charlie

However, it doesn't seem like Tiger Woods is just really proud of his son. After all, they are playing the same sport that helped him where he is now.

After an outstanding performance at the 2021 PNC Championship, Tiger Woods warmly applauded Charlie.

"We went on a wonderful heater; Charlie was hitting the ball fantastic," he told reporters after finishing second. "It [winning] would have had a particular importance in my heart for sure, there's no mistake about it. And it still does."

