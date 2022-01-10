Aubrey Plaza is hitting the screen in an exciting way!

It has been officially announced that the Parks and Recreation alum will be joining the cast of the hit series The White Lotus for season two. The star will be joining the dark comedy as the characters leave their original season one property in Hawaii and set up a new property somewhere else in the world. Plaza's upcoming character has already been announced. She will be playing Harper Spiller. Her character is on vacation with her husband and his friends, and we are sure, especially as we know Aubrey Plaza and her work, that this character will be filled with hilarious and unexpected ups and downs. We can't wait to see what stories season two of this amazing show has to tell us, and we can't wait to see what part Plaza has to play in them!

Plaza has achieved an impressive amount of Hollywood success. That must be credited to the star's ability to be totally and unabashedly herself at all times. Her awkwardness is an inspiring strength that has allowed her to have a career many would beg for. Plaza previously said, "I'm not super comfortable in my skin. I have to make it work for me, and that usually amounts to making it uncomfortable for everyone else." Her openness about her discomfort along with her ability to be genuinely herself has turned her into the power house that she is. We can't wait to see what unique originality she brings to The White Lotus.

We are so excited to hear when season two of The White Lotus will be premiering!