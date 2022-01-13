It looks like life is going on!

A sequel to the hit show Life Goes On is coming to NBC and the incredible Kellie Martin will be taking on the starring role. Martin will be reprising the role of Becca Thatcher which she played in the original series. The original show followed the Thatcher family, a mid-western suburbia, through the ups and downs of normal life. In this sequel to the series, Martin is now a successful doctor. The show journeys back to follow the story of Becca and her extended family back in their home town. The sequel was announced back in September so the. It will be written and produced by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. She has also served as a producer on Bones, All American, and Rosewood. We can't wait to see where this sequel carries us.

The original show, which starred the ever iconic Patti LuPone and Bill Smitrovich as the parents, was loved by many. Life Goes On, which came out in the year 1989, was an important show in the world of television. It was the first show to ever feature a recurring character who had downsyndrom, marking a vitally important step towards better representation in the film and television industry. We are sure the sequel will embody this same power or progress and representation. In an interview with The CW back in 2021 said, "My mission is that my content leaves the world a little bit of a better place than how I found it."

We are sure she will carry this mission forward into the sequel of Life Goes On.



