After his lawyer requested Virginia Giuffre's mental health records as part of a subpoena, Prince Andrew found himself embroiled in a whirlwind of controversy.

Legal experts have dubbed Prince Charles' acts "the highest form of victim-blaming," and sources close to Giuffre say she intends to punish him for them. Official requests have reportedly been made by the royal defense team to speak with Giuffre's husband, Robert, and her psychologist, Dr. Ludith Lightfoot, both of whom are located in Australia.

When it comes to Giuffre's involvement in Epstein's sex trafficking enterprise, her team has argued that she may be suffering from erroneous recollections.

They intend to ask Dr. Lightfoot for all of Giuffre's mental health records, prescription drugs, and notes on the "plaintiff's alleged emotional and psychological harm" and "theory of false memories" to be provided by him.

The financial records of Giuffre and her spouse are also to be examined by Andrew's team.

Women's rights activists and other professionals have slammed and questioned the legitimacy of their approach to Andrew's purported female victim.

Abuse victims often seek counseling and assistance from experts like Dr. Charlotte Proudman, a Cambridge researcher and attorney.

ALSO READ: Jamie Lynn Spears Blasts Britney, 'I Can't Help That I Was Born a Spears Too!'

"[Andrew's lawyers] are trying to discredit her," Proudman claimed. "They are trying to find something she might have said to her psychologist that potentially undermines the claims she has made or to show potential consistencies."

Anna Birley, the co-founder of women's safety campaign group Reclaim These Streets, also expressed her outrage that the royal's legal camp can stoop so low with this strategy.

"It should never be a question of how the victim behaves, what she wears, how much she drank, or what she shared with her therapist," she explained. "Abuse is never ok and the focus should be on the actions of perpetrator."

However, an insider shared Giuffre truly has an agenda more than just see Prince Andrew captured and jailed for his alleged abuse. It is claimed that the accuser is determined to "ruin" the British royal by making sure he suffers also massive finacial woes.

"It is Virginia's firm belief that Andrew should go to jail for what he's done, but in the end, leaving him broke and destroyed may be enough," the informant said. "He is already destroyed. Now it's a matter of how much money he offers [in a settlement] and how broke we leave him."

Giuffre claimed that she was forced to have sex with Andrew while she was just 17 years old, which Radar reported.

Failing in his attempt to get the matter dismissed, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan ordered on Wednesday that he must appear in court in September for his upcoming trial.

As a form of damage control, Queen Elizabeth has relegated her second son, Prince Philip, to the role of a "private citizen" in this legal battle.

ALSO READ: Celine Dion Still Not Over Husband's Rene Angelil's Death - Heartbreaking Grief in New Tribute Revealed