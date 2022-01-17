Japanese-Chinese boys' collective WARPs UP released new single 'POWER_xin' today, 14 January. This is the first original new music by the group's two Chinese members LANGYI and MINGJUN.

During the summer of 2021, LANGYI and MINGJUN released a trio of covers of popular J-pop songs sung in Chinese - 'Pleasure' by WARPs UP, 'Planetarium' by Ai Otsuka and 'PLANET' by Lambsey - brewing anticipation for this long-awaited original new music.

'POWER_xin' is a cool trap-based dance track sung in English, Chinese and Japanese - a trilingual approach that is one of WARPs UP's trademarks. The Chinese word "shin" in the title can be read as "believe" in Japanese or as "letter" in Chinese; as such, the lyrics tell of the group members' "belief" in each other, and are a "letter" or message from the members to the fans. The lyrics sing of LANGYI and MINGJUN's commitment to the future of WARPs UP, as well as the bond between the members, and between them and their fans, as they pursue their ongoing career.

The music video features backing dancers WARPs ROOTS, who are a training group connected with WARPs UP, and they deliver energetic team choreography that reflects the lyric "Power" that is repeated in the chorus. The powerful and exciting choreography was created by YUMERI. This is YUMERI's second time to create a dance routine for the group, after their debut single 'Hali Gali'. The creative choreography showcases her abundant experience and skills as a professional dancer, and matches the "power" that is central to the song.

Also, in celebration of the release of WARPs UP new song "POWER_xin", new original goods will also be on sale! Pre-orders have started today, so be sure to check it out as well.

Reservation period：1/14 18:00（JST）〜 1/24 23:59（JST）

About WARPs

WARPs is an abbreviation of Wind Assemble Radical People-syndicate, meaning a collective that can "create a wind of innovation". By combining not only groups with fixed lineups but also other projects across a variety of fields, in existing genres as well as new ones, the collective aims to break through the framework of the entertainment industry and shine a light on new talent. The WARPs umbrella will eventually include multiple groups, the first of which is WARPs UP. WARPs ROOTS, meanwhile, is always on the lookout for fresh new talent to support the label.

Release information

Friday, January 14, 2022

Single 'POWER_xin'

Download and streaming links:

