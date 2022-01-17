It's official MCU fans, director Sam Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is officially wrapped after several reshoots.

To celebrate the milestone, Doctor Strange 2 actress Xochitl Gomez, who plays America Chavez in the film, took to TicTok to show her elation for finishing the film. While hanging out on one of the sound stages, Gomez decided to bust a move or two for fans following the progress of the much-anticipated sequel to the 2016 Marvel spectacle which brought so much magic to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Standing in front of one of the gigantic green screen drapes around the sound stage, Gomez is seen getting down, masked up, and living her best life. The post simply reads,



Xochitl Gomez, who can be seen in the first trailer released for the Doctor Strange sequel, spoke about her hard work and dedication to the project during a red carpet interview, according to Comicbook.com, for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring last summer.

Well, I can't say too much - especially since Kevin [Feige] is like right there. But what I can say is that I'm very excited for the movie [Doctor Strange 2] to come out, and I'm just really excited for people to see my work on screen. I mean I really put so much work into it and I'm really, really, so proud of it. And I'm just excited for it to come out. I'm just excited to be here, number one! And I'm such a fan of Marvel in general so being here is just like... I'm just shaking being here and being invited, ah!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to hit theaters on May 6th.