It seems like it's not a good year start for Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon, two of the most prominent anchors of CNN after one report suggests that the media giant's executives are investigating them after they did an inappropriate thing live on television; could this be true?

According to a report published by the National Enquirer, CNN heads are not happy with how Cooper acted during the "CNN New Year's Eve Live" segment.

The journalist reportedly took shots with Andy Cohen live on TV. The latter immediately started ranting about the mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, and took a dig at Ryan Seacrest's show.

"If you look behind me, you'll see Ryan Seacrest's group of losers performing, I'm sorry, but if you're watching ABC, you're watching nothing," Cohen mocked.

While the two partied together at the Big Apple, Lemon, on the other hand, was deployed to New Orleans for the coverage.

The famed news anchor was reportedly drunk as he started drunken ranting on air.

According to experts and insiders who spoke to the magazine, the NYE incident is a big deal for the company, and it will tarnish the media giant's reputation.

A source who claims to be a TV critic said CNN had become a "clown show" after what happened.

Today, both Lemon and Cooper are said to be under investigation, and they have been warned to "clean up their acts or face the consequences."

The Truth Behind Anderson Cooper, Don Lemon's Future in CNN After NYE Mishap

Suggest debunked the story by saying the magazine's issue isn't off-base. The outlet clarified that both CNN's NYE live shows amassed mixed reactions from fans.

The outlet noted that Andy Cohen apologized for his actions and how he acted during the segment the following day.

He clarified that he had no intention of hurting someone's feelings, and it was all in good fun. However, it was misinterpreted by many people.

In addition, CNN already addressed the issue, saying the incident wasn't too serious.

A spokesperson for the network spoke to E! News, saying, "Andy said something he shouldn't have on live TV. We've addressed it with him and look forward to having him back again next year."

On the other hand, Lemon wasn't reprimanded for his choice of words during New Year's Eve, as many people thought his comments were funny.

