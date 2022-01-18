Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are trying to keep this divorce as civil as possible. That, of course, is made exponentially harder due to the public microscope zeroed in on their personal affairs. While both reportedly want to do what is best for their lives and their children, including keeping the peace socially, both seem to have a different definition of what that means.

Kim is working to maintain civility with Kanye. She has expressed that she, " is being neutral towards Kanye and doesn't want any drama". However, from the soon-to-be lawyer's perspective, she is increasingly irked by Kanye's constant social media posts. A source said to Castanet, "Kim is really upset Kanye keeps talking about the family matters on social media. He thinks he still has full access to Kim and has no boundaries. She is over it." When the public eye is already on this personal matter, it is understandable that the Kardashian would not want to amplify the amount of attention they are getting.

From Kanye's perspective, Kim has begun to actively stand in between him and his children North West, Chicago West, and Psalm West. He was recently kept from going inside to pick up his children for school. The performer remarked:

Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that's what was not going to happen...But I didn't want to argue about it. So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back. I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, 'I want you to come upstairs and see something.' And it's like, 'Oh, Daddy can't come see something. Daddy can't come inside.' But that hadn't been defined.

A similar situation occurred this past weekend as Kanye was reportedly not invited to Chicago's birthday party and was stopped at the gate by security. West took to the internet to share his thanks to Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner for getting him inside. This perfectly encapsulated both sides of this story: Kim was trying to keep Kanye out, but Kanye did take to the internet.

We hope the two are able to come to an amicable arrangement soon.