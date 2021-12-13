North West, daughter of the well known Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has been known for her attitude for a while. Now, however, we have video-graphic evidence. In a recent TikTok by @EmilyCSchwartz, the Kardashian obsessed content creator managed to catch the young West live on the app.

Here's the thing: North West, as per a rule from her mother Kim Kardashian, is not allowed to go on TikTok live. This is far from a mistake, however. During the entire time North West was live, she continues to repeat the phrase, "NOT ALLOWED TO BE LIVE!" as she runs through the halls of her GORGEOUS home. While most children would try to hide their transgression from their mother, North runs RIGHT UP to Kim K and goes, "MOM! I'M LIVE!" as Kim lies in the comfort of her bed. The insanity continues in the West home!

The Kardashian-West home is unlike anything we've ever seen before in modern culture. During the Christmas season, they have writer-producer Phil Cornish come into their home, early in the morning, and play classical piano music to wake everyone up. Oh, we're sorry. Have you NOT been woken up by a Grammy Award Winner playing piano music every morning in your home?...Weird...

While North's desire to be on social media, showing the world her life as she sees it (a Keeping Up With North West spin-off, anyone?) Kim Kardashian has her hands full on other, offline matters. Just today, the KUWTK star passed the baby bar exam. This brings her one step closer in her journey to become an lawyer. This is her fourth time taking the exam, but, as her Instagram post (which Emily has captured in this timely TikTok) says, "Bottom line is don't ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!"



In her full post, Kim said that she knows her dad would have been proud of her. We're proud of you too!



Congratulations Kim! And North: keep being ICONIC!