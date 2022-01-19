"Time to clean up the neighborhood."

The Raising Dion Season 2 official trailer is finally here! This Netflix show, executive produced by Michael B. Jordan and Liz Raposo of Outlier Society, follows the story of Nicole and Dion. Nicole, played by Alisha Wainwright, is single mother whose husband has died. When her son Dion, played by Ja'Siah Young, starts to have superhero style abilities, Nicole does everything she can to protect him and keep him safe. This season two trailer already has us on the edge of our seats, ready for another action packed series full of super-human abilities, family, and adventure. Check out the trailer below!



While all hoped the show would be a success, none foresaw the overwhelming love that audiences across the world have poured out over the show. Jordan and Raposo put out a joint statement saying:

When we created Raising Dion Season 1, we knew we wanted it to be for everyone– adults, children, and adults who are still kids at heart. The audience response was beyond our wildest expectations and along with our cast, crew, and partners at Netflix and MARCO, we cannot wait to bring you Season 2."

This sentiment is felt strongly by many. The show-runner and other executive producer Carol Barbee feels especially struck by the growth of the show: both in terms of the literal characters and the show itself. She exclaimed:

Dion and his friends are growing up and so is our show. In Season 2, you're going to get even more action, more mystery, more surprises, and yes, more powers. Nicole's challenges escalate as she comes face to face with every parent's worst nightmare. The stakes are higher than ever, and we're so excited for fans to continue on this journey with us.

Raising Dion season 2 will premiere on Netflix on February 1st.