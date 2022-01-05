With everything happening around #RecastTChalla we have to ask ourself one major question that Michael B. Jordan certainly wants to come true.

Is Denzel Washington joining the MCU?

After working with Washington as a director on the beautifully powerful romance A Journal for Jordan, Michael B. Jordan is eager to get the incredible actor-director invovled in the MCU as soon as possible. This is not just an empty idea. Jordan has a plan. As of now, Michael B. Jordan has appeared in two MCU productions including Black Panther and What If.... With these two projects, the powerhouse actor has made an impact on the universe. He has revealed his hopes directly to Washington. They said to each other:

MBJ: YES! No hesitation. I actually got some things in mind.... But yeah!

DZ: You better hurry!!

MBJ: I know!! But I got you. I got some ideas for that!

DZ: Hey! Concentrate on one thing. I sound like dad!

MBJ: After I finish Creed III - you know what I'm saying? Once I finish that project my mind can wander on other creative things.

In order to make Michael B. Jordan's dream a reality, this would have to happen quickly. Denzel Washington has previously alluded to a soon-to-be retierment. He once said to ET:

"I'm about the challenges. At this point, like the character, I'm in the yellow leaf of my career. To be quite honest, looking to do other things. So as far as acting, it's gonna have to be an extreme challenge for me to be interested. I've been talking to one or two of the top directors in the business, and we're talking about maybe doing something. There's not that much left for me to do as actor. Maybe Lear."

We hope that the perfect part in the MCU finds Denzel Washington and helps Michael B. Jordan's dreams come true!