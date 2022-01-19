After a stressful last quarter of 2021 for Khloe Kardashian, it seems like she's going to focus on herself more in 2022 as a source recently revealed her next move following Tristan Thompson's shocking confession; what are her plans for the new year?

According to an insider who spoke to ET Online, the mother of one has been taking care of herself after her ex-boyfriend's scandal that broke the internet.

Since the former couple's relationship is "strained," Khloe is reportedly not giving him "any energy at the moment."

Although the Sacramento Kings basketball star will "always be a part" of the Kardashian family as he's the father of Khloe's daughter, True Thompson, the Good American CEO is "done romantically speaking." (via OK! Magazine)

In order to move on from the situation and start a new chapter in her life, the insider revealed that Khloe has been spending more time with her family, especially her sisters Kim, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie.

In addition, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star is also using the situation as a motivation to "get back on her A-game" as she's reportedly working out, eating healthy, "and focusing on her mind, body, and soul."

Regarding Khloe's dating life, the source assured that she's currently single, and it seems like she doesn't plan on looking for a new lover anytime soon as she "isn't rushing to get back into the dating world at this time."

Khloe Kardashian 'Lost Faith' in Tristan Thompson, but she's Glad that he Admitted his Mistakes?

Speaking to Hollywood Life, an insider revealed that the youngest female Kardashian is glad that the father of her daughter owns up to his mistakes and made a public apology after admitting that he's the father of Maralee Nichol's son.

"It was the right thing to do, but Khloe wishes he would have left it at that," the source said.

However, despite Tristan taking a risk by publicly admitting his mistake, Khloe will not accept him anymore and won't get any apologies from him.

Furthermore, the insider also mentioned that the entrepreneur "lost faith" in her ex and would never trust him again.

Tristan Thompson's Shocking Revelation

In early reports, the NBA athlete shocked his followers in a surprise Instagram story, saying he's the father of Nichol's baby after taking a paternity test.

Tristan said he will take responsibility and looks forward to "amicably raising" his new son.

He also apologized to "everyone" that's involved in the situation.

Currently, Tristan is now a father of three children.

