Things are definitely over between Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson after the NBA star fathered another child with another woman.

On his Instagram Story, Thompson revealed he took a paternity test with Maralee Nichols' newborn baby born. It turned out that he was indeed the father of the Houston-based woman.

"I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he said.

He then mentioned Kardashian, whom he reconciled amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they co-parented their daughter, True.

According to the NBA Star, Kardashian does not deserve the pain and humiliation he just caused again before adding she does not also deserve the treatment that he gave her in the past years.



Thompson then said he has respect and love for her even after their split in summer.

What Tristan Thompson Did This Time?

It all began when Nichols filed a lawsuit against Thompson for fathering her newborn son she recently welcomed. She also savored a triumph when a judge dismissed the athlete's case against her.

She told E! News that she and Thompson met in March 2021 during his birthday. He reportedly asked her if he could see her and ended up meeting at a private party on March 12.

After the basketball player's birthday celebration in Houston, Thompson reportedly invited her to Boston.

Nichols eventually learned she was pregnant weeks after her trip to Boston. She also reportedly informed Thompson about it in North Carolina after meeting again at the end of April.

Meanwhile, he tried to overturn the case by saying he only had one intercourse with her.

"The only time that I had sexual intercourse with [Maralee] in 2021 was in March 2021 in Houston, Texas. I specifically remember having sexual intercourse with [her] in March because it was my birthday. [She] and I attended a party together at a hotel in Houston. [She] had called me and wanted to be with me on my birthday," he detailed.

However, with the recent revelation, one can assume that it happened numerous times.

Aside from Nichols, another woman alleged that she was also impregnated by Thompson. In May 2021, Kimberly Alexander claimed that Thompson is the father of his son.

