Since the tragic passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, the fan gossip has been going full speed surrounding the in-production sequel to the worldwide phenomenon Black Panther, titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

One actor in particular has been at the forefront of these predictions, Erik Killmonger, himself, Michael B. Jordan, who has been asked about the possible return of his conflicted villain character who was killed in the first film.

While talking with MTV News this week, the idea of the character's return was broached,

I think it's a character and a world that I love so much, who knows? But as we all know Marvel has their plans and their things, who knows how things are going to shake out.

And the question didn't stop there. Movies with Ali Plumb brought up the return of Killmonger as well. Jordan continued to keep tight lipped,

I don't know what Marvel has up their sleeves, so I can't let [fans] down nor get them excited with any information that may or may not come out of my mouth, that I may or may not have said....and that's all I can say if I said anything at all.

Whatever the final decision is about Jordan's return to the franchise, Lupita Nyong'o had this to say to Yahoo! about the paradigm shift to the script that director Ryan Coogler took after Boseman's passing,

And (Coogler's) idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we've all experienced as a cast and as a world. So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we're still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure.

Either way, one thing is for sure, with the love and respect the creatives have for Black Panther and its fallen star, Wakanda Forever is sure to thrill audiences when it is released on November 11th.