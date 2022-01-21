Sneakerheads are rejoicing online after Kanye West shared a cryptic photo on Instagram. He hinted at a possible collaboration with Michael Jordan's shoe brand despite claiming that the basketball star still refuses to meet him; is something big coming out soon?

Taking to the social media platform, the "Donda" hitmaker shared the Jumpman logo for Jordan along with a screenshot of a tweet that suggests a significant collaboration between Michael and Marcus Jordan and DJ Khaled.

Although plans are unclear at this time, Sneaker News reported that Marcus Jordan's brand, Trophy Room, is gearing up for an upcoming collaboration.

The outlet noted that the four big names could collaborate on a shoe.

In addition, West and DJ Khaled was spotted hanging out in a studio together.

However, despite the speculations and the cryptic post, none of the abovementioned names have confirmed the ongoing rumors.

The Issue Between Michael Jordan and Kanye West

West and Jordan don't have the best relationship professionally as the rapper, who legally changed his name to "Ye," previously took a dig at the basketball star's brand in the past.

Speaking to the "Drink Champs" podcast, the rapper claims that Jordan still refuses to meet him because of the song "Facts" from his album "The Life of Pablo."

West's Yeezy shoe collection is in partnership with Adidas. On the other hand, Jordan is the brand's competitor as it partnered with Nike.

In the song, the rapper fired several shots at the brand by singing in the lyrics, "Yeezy just jumped over Jumpman."

"Jordan still won't meet with me. I'm trying to meet with Michael Jordan, I'm like, man, 'It's a song, man," West said on the podcast. (via Larry Brown Sports)

After releasing the song in 2016, the rapper issued a public apology on Twitter, saying he's sorry as he loves and respects Jordan.

He also clarified, "My beef was with Mark Parker. I respect you so much!"

However, West continued dissing the Chicago Bulls athlete on social media despite his apology.

In 2018, the rapper wrote, "I am currently the single highest paid person in footwear. That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan."

The tweet amassed an adverse reaction from fans, saying Jordan is earning more annually than Kim Kardashian's estranged husband.

