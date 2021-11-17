Despite Kanye West and Michael Jordan being connected to each other because of the shoe industry, the two have never personally met each other. In 2016, the rapper issued an apology to the basketball legend, saying he respects him so much; are they feuding?

West, who legally changed his name to "Ye," recently appeared on the "Drink Champs" podcast, where he gives an insight into his relationship with the Chicago Bulls star.

He said Jordan still refuses to meet him because of lyrics he wrote on the song "Facts" from his 2016 album "The Life of Pablo." (watch the interview below)

Since West is in partnership with Adidas for his Yeezy collection, he fired several shots at his competitor, Nike, where Jordan also has a line of footwear.

In the chorus, he rapped, "Yeezy just jumped over Jumpman."

"Jordan still won't meet with me. I'm trying to meet with Michael Jordan, I'm like, man, 'It's a song, man.'" the "Donda" rapper said on the podcast. (via Larry Brown Sports)

The basketball star is synonymous with Nike and Jumpman, meaning he wouldn't like to get dissed by the rapper in an effort to hype up his brand, which is Nike's biggest rival.

After West released the song, he issued an apology on Twitter, writing, "I'm sorry Michael Jordan I love and respect you. My beef was with Mark Parker. I respect you so much!"

Michael Jordan has not publicly commented on the matter.

Kanye West Continues To Diss Michael Jordan Despite Apologizing

In recent years, after tweeting his infamous apology to the athlete, West continued to diss Jordan on social media.

"I am currently the single highest paid person in footwear. That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan," the rapper wrote in 2018.

After this, West received backlash from the athlete's fan, saying Jordan earns more annual take than the rapper.

Kanye West Previously Collaborated With Nike Before Success With Adidas?

According to Republic World, the "Famous" rapper initially collaborated with Nike for his first footwear line.

He released Nike Air Yeezy in 2009; he also dropped the second collection called Nike Air Yeezy II.

However, in 2013, he cut his ties with Nike to partner with Adidas. West is one of the reasons why Adidas was revived.

