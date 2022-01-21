After 16 years together, actors Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are calling it quits, citing differences in their lifestyles driving them away from each other.

The former couple had been married for four years, and shared children Lola Iolani Momoa, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 13. In addition, Bonet also had her daughter Zoë - 33, in case anyone's counting - with ex Lenny Kravitz, and Zoë Kravitz had apparently grown somewhat close with Momoa while he was married to her mom.

According to an E! inside source:

"Zoë is very close to Lisa and will be of great support as she navigates through this. She also really likes Jason and has a good relationship with him so it's all very sad that this chapter is closing. She loves them both but understands that it was time for them to move on."

You don't think about being caught in the middle of your parent and step-parent's divorce at 33 as being a situation, but hey, it's 2022.

Happily, Momoa and Bonet also seem determined to keep thinks civil and friendly, as their joint Instagram post (which has since been deleted from Momoa's account) stated:

"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times... A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception... feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become...Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L."

We hope that both actors find what they are looking for in life - and that Zoë Kravitz can still stay as close with them as she wants to be.