Chrissy Teigen's addiction is causing concern among her friends.

The cookbook author isn't hesitant about discussing her facial and body cosmetics. However, her most recent social media posts have some of her pals concerned that she is going too far.

The wife of John Legend recently shared a video on her Instagram page showcasing her most recent cosmetic treatment.

A brow transplant is a surgical treatment that involves extracting hair from the scalp and grafting it into individual brows.

One follower even commented on Chrissy's Instagram post, "Why is she trying to change everything real about herself?"

But an insider explained to OK magazine that the Sports Illustrated model is a "perfectionist," but "doesn't see anything wrong with taking advantage of science to look her absolute best."

The insider went on to say, "But she's at the doctor's all the time getting fillers, Botox injections or having the fat sucked out of her cheeks or wherever else."

Chrissy apparently has a lot of free time on her hands and is looking for excuses to keep undergoing treatments.

"Chrissy is still stunning," the insider said, "but many people in her circle are advising her to slow down before she appears overdone and plastic!"

However, this news should be taken with a grain of salt.

Chrissy Teigen Sober For Six Months

After quitting her drinking habit, Chrissy Teigen also took to social media to say she was six months sober.

She posted a celebratory picture and message on Instagram, saying, "Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don't ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha."

The model's announcement that she is no longer drinking comes months after she was caught in a cyberbullying incident that saw female celebs like Farrah Abraham and Courtney Stodden call her out for previous harsh statements she posted online.

Chrissy's reputation nearly imploded in 2021 after she was exposed on social media for sending filthy remarks to others.

She was also accused of cyberbullying fashion designer Michael Costello, Lindsay Lohan, and others, in addition to the female celebrities named above.

Chrissy's partnerships with big retail companies came to an end as a result of the scandal's virality. Some stores have even stopped offering Chrissy Teigen's "Cravings by Chrissy Teigen" cookware brand.

