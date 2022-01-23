Adele's Las Vegas performances were canceled less than 24 hours before the first one began, leaving fans distraught and enraged.

Thousands of dollars were spent on concert tickets, travel, hotel stays, and other expenses by fans.

Adele blamed the last-minute cancellation on "half her staff" testing positive for COVID, according to an emotional video she uploaded on social media.

That was not the case, according to people who talked to The Sun.

Behind-the-scenes squabbles, including one with set designer Esmeralda Devin, were said to be jeopardizing the project.

The British designer, commonly known as Es, previously collaborated with the "Easy On Me" singer on her 2016 global tour.

However, it is now believed that she and Adele fought in the days leading up to the start of her Las Vegas concerts.

Per the source, "In spite of the set costing millions to put together, Adele was unhappy with the result, and she made her feelings very clear to Es."

"She was already nervous and the falling-out sent her spiraling into a panic because she was desperate that everything should be perfect."

Another source told the magazine that their disagreement arose when the production was thrown into disarray due to the never-ending alterations to the running order.

They said that due of the production alterations, it was unclear what the Grammy Award-winning artist desired for the concert.

"It seemed that while she has always preferred a stripped-back performance, she was under some pressure to come up with a huge extravaganza."

The insider went on to say, "So there was a constant ricochet between those two versions of what the show should be, and it did cause some quite explosive arguments."

The majority of the Las Vegas performances are said to be having "teething troubles," but there has been a sense for a long time that the shows are doomed.

Furthermore, Adele suffers from severe anxiety, particularly when playing live, so "it's difficult to see her going through if she wasn't happy," according to the source.

"Adele was so excited about these shows. But when it came down to it, there was too much indecision and conflict for them to work."

While her gigs sold out fast during the pre-sale period on the internet, resale prices began to plummet in early January, according to reports.

Last week, Caesars Palace published a statement that didn't name COVID but did say that putting on a show for Adele "is tremendously hard."

