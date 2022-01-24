Marvel is still busy creating new content to tie into the copious amount of storylines, multiverses, and characters now part of the ever expanding world of the MCU. Most recently, the Disney+ show Marvel Secret Invasion, is the latest to have a few sneak peeks popping up online thanks to the outdoor shoots.

Samuel L. Jackson and Emilia Clarke filming for Marvel’s SECRET INVASION series. pic.twitter.com/wlFjDaLJwk — Secret Invasion News (@SInvasionNews) January 23, 2022

Pics taken of a thick-bearded Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Ben Mendelsohn, who's Talos character played a big role in Captain Marvel, have been posted online by onlookers near the shooting locations last week. Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill, seen with a few bumps and bruises, à la the make-up department, have also surfaced.

Cobie Smulders having blood make up applied to her nose as she shot scenes for #SecretInvasion. pic.twitter.com/CXHF16gX3R — Secret Invasion News (@SInvasionNews) January 23, 2022

The show tells the story about the Skrulls, who were introduced in Captain Marvel, a shape shifting alien race who have infiltrated high ranks throughout world government by mimicking those in power.

Cobie Smulders and Ben Mendehlson together on set of SECRET INVASION.



(Source: https://t.co/qblzP8VTvn) pic.twitter.com/6YwcRh7k74 — Secret Invasion News (@SInvasionNews) January 24, 2022

Sounds like a conspiracy theorists' Graceland of a storyline, especially for those who believe there are actually lizard people living amongst us. But remember, folks, it's only a television show.

Adding to the hype train is Emilia Clarke playing an, as of yet, unnamed character who spoke with Comicbook.com about the world of fandom that she never knew existed until becoming one of the leads on Game of Thrones and doing the convention circuit,

"I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world. To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."

She added,

"My true understanding of the scope of this world happened when I started doing comic cons. That's when I was like, 'Oh, my God, where have you all been? This is madness.' There's so much. There's so much there. And then obviously, now the rise of the blockbuster movie, specifically only being comics. That's what the entire space encompasses. No longer have you got the blockbuster movie with all of the movie stars in it. You now have the movie star as the IP. The movie star is the thing."

With the success of Loki, WandaVision, and most recently Hawkeye, Disney/Marvel has been going full blast to create something for everyone while assembling an ever changing landscape where truly anything can happen. Hopefully, Secret Invasion will add a rich story arc to bring back more of the non-super powered, human element to the MCU that shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D couldn't quite do for fans.

There is no release date for Marvel Secret Invasion, though it is slated to air on Disney+ some time in 2022.