It has been reported that the Home Office would not give in to Prince Harry's legal demands for police protection. For the department, the moment Prince Harry left his senior royal position, he already lost the "role and risks" that warranted such a protection.

As a result of the Home Office's refusal to let Harry pay for his family's safety while in the United Kingdom, Harry has requested a judicial review of the decision made. However, the Mail on Sunday reports that the Home Office is unwilling to back down in the legal battle with the Duke, who has left the royal responsibilities and is now residing in California.

"When Harry left The Firm the terms of his divorce were clear," a security source said. The source added that it is not even about money. It's not an issue of whether Prince Harry is willing to pay for his own security or not.

"Like other members of the public, he and his wife are not able to hire armed cops at will - no matter how much they offer to pay," the source explained.

Police protection is "depending on role and risk," according to the source. The insider added that Prince Harry should not expect the same kind of security detail his family enjoys back in the United States.

Sussex's personal security team in America cannot be recreated here because the country does not even allow for people with guns to walk all over the place. The source even challenged Prince Harry, hinting that other "minor royalsccc' can manage their normal life in the UK without having armed guards.

Ultimately, the source said the Home Office is steadfast and would not "blink" over Prince Harry's demands.

Harry and Meghan's taxpayer-funded police protection in the United Kingdom was withdrawn following the Brexit.

They pay for a private security crew to watch over their family from across the pond.

The US team does not have access to UK intelligence information, which he claims is essential to their safety. This is why he wanted to shoulder the expenses of a security team in the UK. The situation may appear hopeless, but Prince Charles' latest offer offers some optimism.

According to reports, Prince Charles requested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay with him during their next visit to the United Kingdom because he thinks his son's tell-all memoir may criticize the Duchess of Cornwall. Regardless of his intention, this means Prince Harry might be safer in the UK if he's staying with his dad.

Lilibet, the Prince of Wales' granddaughter, was born in June of last year, and Prince Harry was invited by the Prince of Wales to spend the night with him and his family at Kensington Palace.

According to media sources, the offer is made amid ongoing security worries ahead of the Queen's Jubilee, which would be the first time the family has come together since Megxit.

