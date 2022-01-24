Good news for Cardi B! A federal jury sided with the rapper recently after filing a libel case against a YouTuber who shared "malicious" claims about her personal life throughout social media; how much did the "Bodak Yellow" rapper win?

According to Billboard, the mother of two was awarded $1.25 million in damages. The trial lasted for two weeks, and it featured testimony from both parties.

In the end, the jury concluded that Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, was liable for defamation and "two other forms of wrongdoing" after spreading lies against Cardi B through her YouTube channel, which has one million subscribers, and social media posts.

The online content creator previously claimed that the rapper contracted herpes and many more.

Although the "Rumors" rapper already won the case, there will still be proceedings that will begin on Tuesday to decide whether the YouTuber owes additional punitive damages.

In addition, Cardi B's initial monetary win could also potentially go higher.

The Issue Between Cardi B, Tasha K

According to Insider, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, attended the hearing at an Atlanta federal courthouse, where the hearing took place last January 10.

In 2019, the rapper filed a lawsuit against Tasha K after posting dozens of videos online in which she shared malicious claims about Cardi B.

In one video, the YouTuber alleged that the rapper used "beer bottles on f****** stripper stages." She also claimed that she used to be a prostitute before her career skyrocketed, cheated on her husband, and used cocaine in the past.

Per the lawsuit, the rapper alleged that Tasha K went on a "malicious campaign" and became "obsessed" with her. Legal documents also stated that the YouTuber knew her tactics would draw more views and subscribers "than she typically garners."

Tasha K later denied the allegations and tried hitting back Cardi B's case with a $3 million countersuit, alleging the rapper ordered her supporters to harass her.

The case was later dismissed after a judge found "no evidence" of the said harassment.

Aside from the abovementioned issue, Tasha K also alleged that Cardi B contracted a sexually transmitted infection.

US District Judge William Ray ordered the Center for Women's Pelvic Health to present him any medical records regarding tests for herpes, but he later determined that it was not helpful for the YouTuber's case.

At the time of this writing, the rapper remains mum about the situation, while Tasha K's YouTube channel appears to be inactive for the past seven days.

However, the YouTuber confirmed in a post that she'll be "back to work" in a few days following the verdict.

"My husband, attorneys, and i fought really hard. I want to thank them for their long hours and sleepless nights," Tasha K wrote.

