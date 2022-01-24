New details have recently emerged regarding Garrett Hedlund's arrest as he reportedly did a shocking thing to the person who called the authorities to arrest him.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the 37-year-old actor was accused of doing the unthinkable before he was arrested for public intoxication.

The unidentified man who contacted the cops told police officers that Hedlund attempted to jump out of a car earlier that day.

In addition, the actor also reportedly kicked and swung on him.

The man won't be pressing charges against the "TRON: Legacy" star despite his behavior.

In earlier reports, the actor was arrested in Tennessee. He was under police custody but eventually released on a $2,100 bond.

Authorities responded to a call at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday for a disturbance. Hedlund was reportedly banging on a building door as he claimed that he was trying to get things he left inside.

When cops arrived at the scene, officers mentioned that the actor appeared to be intoxicated with alcohol. He also had slurred speech and refused to follow the police's orders.

Furthermore, the investigation led cops to believe that the actor was indeed intoxicated and "a danger to himself and others."

Not Garrett Hedlund's First Arrest

In January 2020, the actor had trouble with the law after reportedly crashing his car into a family's vehicle carrying a mother and her three children.

According to the lawsuit obtained by the abovementioned outlet, the family was riding a Nissan Sentra when the actor reportedly passed out behind the wheel, causing him to pass a red light and slam into their vehicle.

READ NOW: Paris Hilton Marriage in Trouble So Early? 'Paris in Love' Star Refuses to Change Last Name for 'Legacy's' Sake

The lawsuit also alleged that the actor, who was driving a Jeep, attempted to get out of the situation after the shocking accident and didn't call an ambulance for the family.

The three children reportedly sustained injuries and were sent to different hospitals.

Hedlund was arrested for DUI the same evening. He pled no contest to a DUI charge the following month.

Garrett Hedlund Going Through Personal Troubles?

In early reports, Hedlund is undergoing a rough time with his relationship with Emma Roberts before his recent arrest.

Insiders previously spoke to people, saying the power couple broke up "a few weeks ago" after having relationship woes over the past few months.

The pair, who shares a one-year-old child, is reportedly "trying their best to co-parent."

Before the breakup, they were able to celebrate their son's first birthday over the holidays.

READ ALSO: Prince Harry Not Going to Win Against Home Office For Desired Security, Prince Charles to the Rescue?