"It's the walk of 2022, Jeff, I'm calling it. I know it's early in the year, but it's over."

That is the prediction that Interview Magazine Editor in Chief Mel Ottenberg made about Jeff Goldblum's performance at the 2022 Prada Fall/Winter Menswear fashion show last week. The actor, best known for films such as Jurassic Park and Thor: Ragnarok, has been a style icon for years, sporting bold and daring looks put together with the help of his longtime stylist, Andrew Vottero.

"I think the real turning point was seven years ago, when I did a shoot for GQ, and Andrew Vottero was working on it. I was getting really gabby and chatty with him about my closet-which I'm sitting in right now by the way, and looking all at all my clothes. I said, "I would sure enjoy it if you came over and told me which jeans to throw away." And that's how we started working together."

It was clearly a match made in heaven, because not only has Goldblum become a beacon of off-the-wall eccentric fashion over the years, so much so that Prada contacted him about modeling - and he apparently even taught the models a thing or too

"I talked to all the models, and I learned from all of them. I loved seeing them walk around backstage. Afterwards, one of them came up to me and said, 'I saw that walk, I've got to learn it.'"

Of course, we don't have any way of knowing exactly what about that walk was so special - but Ottenburg had some idea:

"The swish in your walk-the arm, Jeff-it's all about that. That's how you snatched the trophy."

We wouldn't be keeping an eye out for Jeff Goldblum in the fashion magazines anytime soon - with a four and a six year old at home, he's not looking to make modeling a full time career, especially not now that he has a break in his shooting schedule. Hopefully we'll get to see some of his carefully coordinated outfits out on the town sometime soon.