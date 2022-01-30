Howard Hesseman, a DJ, actor, and comedian popularly known for his character as Johnny Fever on WKRP Cincinnati, has passed away at the age of 81.

The actor's wife, Caroline Ducroc1q, revealed the tragic news to The Hollywood Reporter, confirming that Hesseman died over the weekend at an undisclosed hospital in Los Angeles, California, due to complications from colon cancer.

The "Head of the Class" star started acting at a young age as he landed a small role on "Dragnet" in 1968. He continued being an extra in movies and TV shows for the following years until he got the chance to play a role on "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman."

His character was Dr. Johnny Fever, an anti-disco DJ during the 70s sitcom.

The famed TV sitcom lasted for a few years until he took on a permanent job as an actor on "Head of the Class."

Regarding Hesseman's film and TV credits, per IMBd, he appeared in several films like "Flight of the Navigator," "Bill Murray comedy, "Loose Shoes," and many more.

Later in life, he became a real-life disc jockey that earns $100,000 a year. However, he got fired for using the word "booger" on air.

He later took on jobs in Texas, Idaho, North Dakota, and Cincinnati.

Howard Hesseman's Fans, Friends Pay Tribute

After the news of Hesseman's death circulated online, many fans expressed their gratitude and honored the actor by taking to Twitter.

"He was so sweet. I was in a short film with him on the 90s where he played an evil drag Queen named Mother. I played his hench Queen and his pet name for me on set was Taffeta. He was hilarious. So sad to hear this news," one fan recalled.

One fan replied to Michael McKean's post, writing, "I just saw the news. I am so sorry for your loss. I loved him in a lot of things, especially Clue. You all had such a great cast of unforgettable characters."

Another supporter described Hesseman's death as like an end of an era, in which he wrote, ". Howard was an entertainment icon. He was one of the best in expressing the situation of modern culture. His loss will be a loss for so many. I never met him, but him being gone seems like an end of an era."

