Many people were enraged when Sean Penn reiterated his belief that males had become "very feminine" and blasted guys who wear skirts.

Penn, 61, has expanded on his contentious assertions that males today have been "feminized" by blasting every man who has ever worn a skirt as a result of his statements. "I think that men have, in my view, become quite feminized," he declared during an interview with The Independent.

"I have these very strong women in my life who do not take masculinity as a sign of oppression toward them. There are a lot of, I think, cowardly genes that lead to people surrendering their jeans and putting on a skirt," Penn added.

When he used the term "very feminine," his daughter Dylan, who worked with him on Flag Day, was there and was said to have become visibly uncomfortable.

It seems that the daughter actually knew that this can result into a backlash - and it did happen.

The Mystic River actor's prejudiced remarks have not gone over well with the Twitterverse.

"1st do celebs know they could enjoy their fame, $ & success without making comments that have real life consequences on the marginalized?" One user said. "2nd did he not read history? Vikings, Gladiators, Scottish warriors," some also said. Many noted noble men who have worn skirts in history - who are so obviously not cowardly men.

"Is #SeanPenn projecting? Is he deeply closeted? Did his father beat him for being too feminine as a child? He has a lot of self hate going on. Something has to be at the root of this," one commenter slammed.

Sean Penn quiet is like a poet, but when he starts speaking, the magic vanishes... — Cassambola (@cassambola) January 29, 2022

Sean Penn is only as good as his outerwear.



When he's nude, he's worthless — Katy - I like to have voting rights when I'm taxed (@KatyVotingBlue) January 29, 2022

The timing of this interview could not be more uncanny. According to the Rolling Stone, this interview comes just two days after Post Malone appeared on the cover of Billboard in a skirt and two years after Harry Styles appeared on the cover of Vogue in a dress and "freaked out conservatives." Penn might not be referring to them, but he certainly looked like he's going against an increasingly popular narrative.

On the other hand, men wearing skirts is hardly a new phenomenon. Men who are also very secure with their sexuality despite what they are wearing have been around since time immemorial, even in Hollywood.

For a Rolling Stone cover shoot in 1999, Brad Pitt, who is famed for his masculinity, wore numerous dresses. Kurt Cobain in the early '90s with his flowery pattern dresses should also be recalled as well.

