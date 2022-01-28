It is widely known that Kanye West and Julia Fox recently visited France for Paris Fashion Week, and one photo of the couple became a hot topic for specific reasons.

It was reported by Page Six that photographer Danielle Levitt posted a photo "touching tongues" during a party they attended where designer Rick Owens and video artist David LaChappelle were also present.

The source took note of the "DONDA" star "repeating patterns" in his relationship history as this was never the first time West was seen French kissing his significant other for the camera.

West-Fox 'History Repeating Itself'

One Twitter user wrote, "History repeating itself," in a post attaching a photo of West and Fox while also adding the same formatted smooch images the rapper did with estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. Of course, Ye's photo with ex Amber Rose is included as well.

history repeating itself pic.twitter.com/ux7CnrwMBh — internet baby (@kirkpate) January 28, 2022



"I don't wanna see this anymore lol," another Twitter user added. One more fan of the Grammy-award-winning producer also tweeted, "He's downgrading make it stahp [sic]."

The said documented smooch came days after the "Uncut Gems" actress established their romantic relationship with a nickname, "Juliye," showing a photo of them on the red carpet. This is seemingly inspired by "KimYe," Ye's combined name with the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" reality star.

READ ALSO: Is Brad Pitt Actually Dating Lykke Li? A-List Actor Reportedly 'Dating, But Not Serious' [Update]

While the Kardashian is busy with her relationship with "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson, West and Fox's relationship has "steadily progressed in just a few short weeks," as per the mentioned source.

Reports said that the two met over New Year's and have enjoyed getting to know each other after dates around the United States and now, in Europe. Earlier this January, the actress even spilled to an essay about her "instant connection" with the Yeezy creator, along with "heavy PDA" photos of the two.

Meanwhile, a source also told the initial publisher that the budding couple had helped each other heal from their recent respective splits from Kim Kardashian and Peter Artemiev.

West shares four children with the SKIMS founder, while Fox shares a young son with the Brooklyn-based private pilot.

The insider spilled, "[They] both just got out of their former relationships, and they've helped each other recover immensely. They're kind of kindred spirits, and it's cool to watch."

READ MORE: Julia Fox May Have Just Established Relationship Nickname With Kanye West After Paris Fashion Week Appearance