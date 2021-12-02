Rumors about Rihanna falling pregnant with rapper A$AP Rocky's baby began spreading on social media following the reports of her connection to Barbados.

The singer turned fashion mogul was mentioned at the first-ever presidential inauguration in Barbados on Monday, November 29. During the event, Rihanna was declared the country's national hero but was soon met with a controversial issue regarding her friendship with the "Praise the Lord" star.

According to The News, a fake Twitter account under the name "The Academy" had posted a photograph of the artists with the caption "Rihanna is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky" while simultaneously claiming that the two longtime pals are romantically together.

Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with A$AP Rocky. pic.twitter.com/rgMWYzLdKH — The Academy (@BenjaminEnfield) November 30, 2021

Rihanna's Pregnancy Rumor Goes Viral

The tweet has garnered over 129,000 likes and has become the talk of netizens, especially fans of the singer who responded to the post with their tweets saying, "Only when Rihanna says she's pregnant will I believe it." and "I knew Rihanna wasn't pregnant. I will only believe it when she confirms [it.] Just leave the pregnancy rumors alone."

Meanwhile, others have taken it upon themselves to tweet out jokes saying, "@rihanna better be pregnant with that album!!" and "Oi so if Rihanna is pregnant then we can expect another Take Care type of album from Drake next, he's gonna be hurting bad."

According to Elle, what had triggered people into believing the fake news was the photograph of the businesswoman holding her hands in front of her stomach during her visit. It made it seem like she was posing protectively over her alleged baby bump.

Rihanna Responds to Her Fan

It can be assumed that many of the singer's fans have sent a direct message to her about the rumors, and one of them successfully got Rihanna's attention. The netizen then shared the screenshot of her interaction with the CEO of Fenty Beauty, where she had said, "Can I come to the baby shower sis?! True or not your babies are going to be beautiful! Sorry everyone's up in your uterus right now."

Rihanna responds to fan’s message regarding pregnancy rumors:



“Y'all breed me every year dammit” pic.twitter.com/tcDSjlDtHQ — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 2, 2021



Rihanna was quick to reply to the fan's message and answered them with humor saying, "Haaaaa! Staaaawp! You ain't came to the first 10 baby showers! Y'all breed me every year dammit lol."

The "Diamonds" hitmaker is used to being at the receiving end of pregnancy rumors with the number of times her fans and media outlets speculate about her relationship with A$AP Rocky and her plans in starting her own family.

