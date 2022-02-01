When we think about MCU's Hulk, we often forget the film that actually started the character's journey into what we now know him as , namely Mark Ruffalo's nervously charismatic Bruce Banner. 2008's The Incredible Hulk had Edward Norton in the role and one of the first Marvel stinger scenes that we have all come to expect from the films and although the actor was switched, the villain, an evil more mutated Hulk-figure, Abomination, has found new life in the MCU.

Played by actor Tim Roth, many might have thought that this would be the last we saw of Emil Blonsky, but thanks to a cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, he has been brought back from obscurity, even landing him on the upcoming She-Hulk series on Disney+. Roth was nothing but cordial when discussing his return to the MCU when discussing his on set experience with The Playlist,

"We shot last year, I don't know if we may be doing some pickups or whatever, but I really enjoyed it. I always wanted to work with Mark Ruffalo, so I basically just got to hang out with him on a set. The fantastic actor who plays the lead in the whole thing, Tatiana, is a remarkable human. So, I had a blast."

He continued,

"It was tough though, because you never know what you're gonna be doing with these things. You get the dialogue first thing in the morning [laughs]. It's that kind of thing. But yeah, I don't know, I liked it. I thought it was a lot of fun. It surprised me. It just surprised me that they would think of bringing that character back. What they've done with it - no spoilers - it's quite enjoyable."

When asked about what it was like to play the role back in 2008, Roth kept with his upbeat nostalgia for the project and the character.

"I just enjoyed the process, I really enjoyed the director and the actors that I worked with. I thought it was a fun thing for my kids to see their dad do. That's the only reason I did it. Then when they came back around, I was shocked they wanted me back. They asked if I would come back, and I said yeah, and I had a lovely time."

She-Hulk will have a return of Mark Ruffalo, who will be joining Tatiana Maslany in the titular role of Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, and the return of Roth as Abomination. Though it should be interesting to see where they take his character given the fact that he was pretty close with Doctor Strange's sidekick Wong during the events of Shang-Chi. Guess we will have to wait and see when Marvel's She-Hulk hits Disney+ some time in 2022.