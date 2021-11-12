Disney+ Day is coming to a close, and there has been an absolute (tweet) storm of information coming our way from them - and if you're a Marvel stan, you had to wait an extra 45 minutes this morning to get yours.

In case you got distracted while you were waiting and totally forgot to look again, here's a roundup of everything you missed on the Marvel front. There's a lot of new stuff that they announced, and you can only see the trailers if you've got a Disney+ account - but we've got the scoop on what everything's about if you don't!

Moon Knight

Moon Knight is a new MCU original series about a vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, a mental illness usually brought on by trauma that causes one to have periods where they completely black out and become an entirely different person for a while.

His multiple identities get him into trouble: Like, "insert yourself into a war of ancient Egyptian gods" trouble. Moon Knight is coming in 2022.

She-Hulk

There's been plenty of buzz about the new Hulk coming to town: Actress Tatiana Maslany is Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases, may be getting some superhuman abilities of her very own - and she'll be joined by a host of other MCU characters, from the OG Hulk to The Abomination, who will be played by Tim Roth.

She-Hulk will arrive on Disney+ In 2022.

Ms. Marvel

Get ready, fanfic lovers, this one's for you: Kamala Khan is a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. She's an artist, a gamer, and yes, a fan-fiction writer, and a a huge fan of the Avengers - particularly Captain Marvel. (Same, kid.) When she gets some of the same superpowers she's been writing about for so long, she becomes Ms. Marvel.

Actress Iman Vellani will jump onto screens in the series Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022.

What If...? (Season 2)

It's confirmed! The second season of the fan-favorite animated series is coming back next year. According to Marvel:

"After enlisting the Guardians of the Multiverse to stop Infinity Ultron, The Watcher returns in Season 2 of What If...? to meet new heroes and explore more strange new worlds in the MCU's ever-expanding Multiverse."

Also: NEW PROJECTS JUST DROPPED

Get ready to start spinning new theories, Marvel-lovers, because Disney+ also just announced a bunch of new projects in the beginning stages over at the MCU. Here's what we know is coming:

Echo: A series starring Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, a new character who will be introduced in Hawkeye.

Ironheart: A new series starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who creates the most advanced suit of armor since the Iron Man suit - she's kinda the "next Iron Man," so to speak.

Agatha: House of Harkness: We've already heard a little bit about it, but today Disney confirmed a series starring Kathryn Hahn as her character, the witchy Agatha Harkness, from WandaVision.

Secret Invasion: Samuel L. Jackson is back as Nick Fury, joined by Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos. These characters, who first met in Captain Marvel, will spend this series fighting "a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years" - though there's no word on exactly WHEN it's set.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: That's right: It's Christmas special written and directed by Guardians of the Galaxy veteran James Gunn, with all your faves coming into your home to spread some holiday cheer. (If they don't decorate Groot it will be a travesty.)

X-MEN '97: This one's different for a few reasons: First of all, it's an animated series from Marvel Studios - classically animated, from the looks of it. Second, it's not necessarily set in the actual MCU: the Disney press release stated that it "explores new stories in the iconic '90s timeline of the original series."

Spider-Man: Freshman Year: Okay, here's your origin story. This animated series follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, and they've promised a slightly different journey than the one we're used to seeing (jury's still out on whether we'll have to watch Uncle Ben die AGAIN) and "a style that celebrates the character's early comic book roots."

I Am Groot: OH. MY .GOSH. This series is gonna be adorable. Disney has simply described it as "a series of original shorts exploring Baby Groot's glory days growing up, and getting into trouble, among the stars."

We're ALL here for more Baby Groot.

Marvel Zombies: A new animated series, no doubt a spinoff from that one What If...? episode with all the zombies, Marvel Zombies will "explore Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge." Who knows, perhaps this project is the start (or the next step) of many branching timelines for the MCU, much like the comic books have.