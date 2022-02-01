Now and Then, the new bi-lingual Apple TV+ series, has officially announced their highly-anticipated premiere date. The show has also newly released some INCREDIBLE first-look photos that have us very excited!

The first look photos show the incredible cast bringing life to this facinating concept and high-stakes drama. This upcoming drama is set in Miami snd carefully juxtaposes, as is stated in the official Apple description:

"the differences between youthful aspirations and the reality of adulthood, when the lives of a group of college best friends are forever changed after a celebratory weekend ends up with one of them dead. Now, 20 years later, the remaining five are reluctantly reuinited by a threat that puts their seemingly perfect world at risk."

Is anyone else getting some SERIOUS Pretty Little Liars vibes? Furthermore, this limited-series was filmed in both Spanish and English. According to an article on Deadline, Now and Then will release the first three episodes on Friday May 20th, 2022. The final five episodes will be released one at a time on the Fridays following the initial release.

The sure-to-be-sensational show boasts an incredibly impressive cast. There are multiple Award nominees and winners in the cast, including Marina de Taviara, Rosie Perez, Jose MariaYazpik, Maribel Verdu, Manolo Cardona, Soledad Villamil, Zeljko Ivanek, and other powerhouse players including Jorge Lopez, Alicia Jaziz, Dario Yazbek Bernal, Alicia Sanz, Jack Duarte, and Miranda de la Serna. We are so excited to see this incredible cast bring this incredible story to life!

Now and Then starts streaming on May 20th, 2022.