Taraji P. Henson has officially been announced as a cast member in the upcoming adaptation of The Color Purple. An exclusive with Variety announced the news: Blitz Bazawule is creating a new film adaptation of the classic story, and the Oscar and Emmy nominated actor Henson will be taking on the role of Shug Avery.

The Color Purple has been adapted a number of times for both the stage and screen, from Alice Walker's exceptional novel of the same title. The role was played by Margaret Avery back in Steven Spielberg's 1985 rendition of the film.

Henson joins an already rockstar cast, including Corey Hawkins as Harpo, who has been previously seein in In the Heights, and The Tragedy of Macbeth, and H.E.R., who will be playing Squeak.

We can't wait to see such a strong and proven actress take on such a time-honored and dynamic role.

We have no doubts that Henson is up for the challenges of the role. She has taken time to ground herself as both an actor and as a human being over the years, taking steps to ensure she is maintaining good meantal heath and has worked to help others to the same.

She created a mental health foundation named after her father, the Boris Lawrence Foundation, specifically designed to increase mental health awareness in the black community. In an interview with Cultured, the star said:

"We don't talk about mental health at home, therefore our children don't grow up [with an awareness of mental-health issues] or even know to go to college to study for that. And our children are suffering because we don't know the signs to look for with mental illness. The numbers and suicide rates of our children just made me realize that something had to be done."

Henson is a star on and off of the screen. We can't wait to see her do amazing work in this adaptation of The Color Purple.